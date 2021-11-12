Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Buys $60,700.00 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 80,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $726.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.