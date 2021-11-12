Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

HGBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 199,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ross Dove bought 24,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,064.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,853.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,903 shares of company stock worth $173,939 and have sold 187,775 shares worth $360,205. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Heritage Global worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

