HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $40,511.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

