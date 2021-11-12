Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0002 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.17 million and $44,459.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,916,930.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.