Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down to $15.94

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $15.27. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 88,529 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $226,562,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.