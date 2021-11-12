High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $328,478.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and $328,478.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 3% against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00039242 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

