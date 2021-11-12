Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $382.42

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $382.42 and last traded at $382.42, with a volume of 136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $377.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $805.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

