HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 61.57%.

HQI stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 96,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.90. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

