Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of HSTO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 417,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,626. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Histogen has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

