Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $318.97 million and $11.69 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,297,588 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

