Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.03

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.03 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 170.80 ($2.23). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.23), with a volume of 3,221,509 shares.

HOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 226 ($2.95).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.70 million and a PE ratio of 22.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

