HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,638,906.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79799577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.29 or 0.07222357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.35 or 1.00110731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

