Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,042.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $36,042.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,724,691.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80669601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.86 or 0.07192551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.09 or 1.00103990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

