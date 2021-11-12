Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HNST traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,257. Honest has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $4,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

