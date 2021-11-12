Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

