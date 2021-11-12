Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Shares of HOOK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,291. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 306.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Hookipa Pharma worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

