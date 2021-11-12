HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Hits $432,713.30

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $432,713.30 and $1.22 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00220972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.