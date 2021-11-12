Hord (HORD) Reaches One Day Volume of $942,715.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Hord has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $942,715.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,556,495.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,129.78 or 0.80866083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00071350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.13 or 0.07199585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,132.53 or 0.99849447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

