Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $317,477.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,916,930.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

