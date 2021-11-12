Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 68.75 ($0.90). 511,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 278,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.60 ($0.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

