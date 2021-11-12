Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,656,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,574,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,457,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

