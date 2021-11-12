Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

HOTH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 133,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

