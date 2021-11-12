Howard E. Rubin Sells 1,532 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TRUP traded up $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.99. 414,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

