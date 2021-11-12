Hub Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 6,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,295% compared to the typical volume of 257 call options.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

