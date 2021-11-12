Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 157.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

