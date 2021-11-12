Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $188.87 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.06 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

