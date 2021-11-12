Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $4.96 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $63,648.77 or 0.99515544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $4.96 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,910,711% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,816.47 or 0.81015621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.28 or 0.07159746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,326.04 or 0.99010959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

