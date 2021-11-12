Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,338,481 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £94.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.66.

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.