Hush (HUSH) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $930,583.58 and $2,207.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.00324360 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00101970 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005162 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

