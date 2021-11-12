Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HUT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 14,845,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,668. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

