Hydra Market Capitalization Tops $55.30 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $55.30 million and approximately $782,944.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.33 or 0.00022336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,560,696.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.54 or 0.07227098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,020.29 or 0.99768625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,385,471 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

