Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Down 8.9%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 6,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.

