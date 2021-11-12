Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of Hyliion worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hyliion by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

