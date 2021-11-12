Hyperion 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,547.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $264,832.46 and approximately $5,547.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00223340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00090399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.