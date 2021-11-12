Hyve Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Hyve has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $375,118.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,638,906.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79799577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.29 or 0.07222357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.35 or 1.00110731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

