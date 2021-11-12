iA Financial (IAG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iA Financial (TSE: IAG) recently:

11/4/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$86.00.

10/27/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$78.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$83.50 to C$85.50.

10/20/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00.

Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$75.73. 48,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.32. The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$53.02 and a 52 week high of C$76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

