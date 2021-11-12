iA Financial (IAG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iA Financial (TSE: IAG) recently:
- 11/4/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$86.00.
- 10/27/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$78.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$83.50 to C$85.50.
- 10/20/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00.
Shares of TSE IAG traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$75.73. 48,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.32. The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$53.02 and a 52 week high of C$76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.