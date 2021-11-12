Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Hits $4.34 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $13,999.47 or 0.21879154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and $64,896.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 42.7% against the dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,263,327.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79472045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00098031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.73 or 0.07221535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.75 or 0.99900494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

