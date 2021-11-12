Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 16,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $108,007 over the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.