Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.
NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 16,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.92.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
