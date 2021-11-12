Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Hits $10.58 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $171,049.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00006061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00071316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.66 or 0.07159272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.44 or 0.99816097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.