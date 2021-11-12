Idle Price Reaches $4.62 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $563,105.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00007249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 69,638,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

