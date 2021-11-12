IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading 2% Higher

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC)’s stock price traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.