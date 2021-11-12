IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.03.
About IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)
IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.