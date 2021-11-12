IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of IHS Markit worth $125,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 22.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,436,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,542,000 after buying an additional 636,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $123.52 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

