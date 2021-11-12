Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IKNA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 100,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,634. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ikena Oncology stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

