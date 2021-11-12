Illuvium Price Tops $1,131.15 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $1,131.15 or 0.01789015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $726.82 million and $42.90 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,556,495.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,129.78 or 0.80866083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00071350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.13 or 0.07199585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,132.53 or 0.99849447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

