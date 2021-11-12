ImageCash Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $10,242.05 and $8.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,916,930.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

