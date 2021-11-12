IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

IMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,727.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,705.89. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

