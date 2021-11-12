Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.69

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.47. Immunovant shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 5 shares.

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $960.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunovant by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 196.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 532,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

