Impossible Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $539,791.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $539,791.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00003328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,086,443.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

