Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 446.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

